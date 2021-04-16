DOH reports 38 fully vaccinated people were infected with COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 38 breakthrough cases in Hawaii -- meaning that these individuals contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.
DOH said none of the breakthrough cases have been fatal, but one individual did require hospitalization.
The CDC also revealed that 5,800 known breakthrough cases were reported nationwide with 74 of those infections becoming fatal.
Health experts said these cases are not unexpected as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infection.
“While the vaccine is a wonderful tool, it’s not going to do everything to protect you, even after you’re fully vaccinated,” said Brooks Baehr, a DOH spokesperson.
“It is really really important to wear that mask, practice physical distancing.”
State health officials said they are also seeing more COVID cases in younger people, but they are hopeful as vaccine eligibility expands to 16 and up Monday.
