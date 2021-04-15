Visiting Kauai’s Waimea Canyon or Koke’e State Park? Non-residents soon to pay more

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, tourists to Kauai’s Waimea Canyon and Kokee State Parks will have to pay to get in.
The DLNR says non-Hawaii residents will need to purchase both an entrance pass as well as parking passes to visit the popular sites on the island’s west side.
The $5 entry fee is new as currently, only parking passes are required. It costs $10 to park per vehicle, but the price is more for commercial operators.
The passes will be needed to access all eight hiking trails in the scenic Kokee, offering breathtaking views and untouched native wildlife.
Hawaii residents who show a state ID won’t have to pay for either entrance or parking pass.
The DLNR is instituting these approved fees as a way to gain back lost revenue from a dip in visitors during the pandemic. Fees and entry systems have been set up at various parks on all major islands.
For more information including details on reserving a camping permit, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.