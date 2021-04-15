UH considers possible COVID vaccination mandate for students and employees

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is weighing the possibility of requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for its community -- except for those who cannot receive the vaccine due to health reasons.
UH President David Lassner told the Board of Regents Thursday morning that at least 50 American colleges and universities plan to require coronavirus vaccines by the Fall semester.
Lassner said he is looking at the legality of this proposal.
He and the Board of Regents are also trying to find ways they can offer vaccines or tests to students coming from out of state.
“A second kind of approach would be to strongly urge it rather than requiring it,” Lassner said.
“Surveillance testing, what kinds of tests, for whom and an approach adopted by University of California San Diego is that regular testing is mandatory for people who have not been vaccinated.”
Currently, all UH employees who want a shot are eligible to get one.
Lassner said they are waiting for social distancing requirements for universities from the state Health Department.
He said it is likely face masks will be required on campus for a while.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.