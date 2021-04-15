Thieves go on 12-hour crime spree across Oahu, collecting guns along the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men are wanted in connection with a crime spree Tuesday that stretched from Pearl City to Kailua and included the thefts of several firearms.
It all started about 5 a.m. Tuesday, with a car theft caught on camera at Shaka Boyz Auto Sales.
“That’s the suspect’s car pulling in right there,” manager Henry Young said, as he watched the surveillance video.
It showed a car turning off Kamehameha Highway into the dealership parking lot.
“Looks like a dark blue or charcoal gray Nissan Altima,” he said.
The driver circles the lot before coming to a stop in front of a gray Mazda parked in front of the office. The suspects actually cross paths with a man headed into work at a nearby bakery.
Young said, “They don’t seem to care that there’s employees walking around.”
Seconds later, you see brake lights.
“There they go,” Young said. “Stole our car.”
Over the course of about 12 hours Tuesday, it’s believed the suspects committed at least six more crimes.
After leaving the dealership they’re suspected in a theft case on Waoala Place in Aiea.
Then around 6:20 a.m., the stolen Mazda is caught on video being used to steal a truck on Kika Street in Kailua. The thief nearly clipped the owner of that vehicle as he sped away.
From there, it’s believed the men broke into a car around 8 a.m. on Old Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo. Just before 9 a.m. that Mazda was captured on camera again during another car break-in on Kailua Road.
After that, the car was spotted around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Windward Mall. That’s where police sources say a 69-year-old man was robbed outside of Macy’s.
About an hour later, the thieves apparently ditched the Mazda in the parking lot of Ice Palace in Aiea and stole another vehicle.
Young says the thieves weren’t kind to his colleague’s car.
“There’s probably about $4,000 to $5,000 in damage,” he said. “It looks like they were just kind of banging into things.”
Of the items that were stolen Tuesday, police sources say the suspects got away with three rifles and a pistol.
If you have information about these crimes, you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
