Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Nuuanu, according to multiple sources

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation underway in Nuuanu following a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.
Multiple sources say that a suspect was transported by Emergency Medical Services in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
The incident happened around 8:20 p.m.
According to EMS, another person was also transported to the hospital for facial injuries. Medical officials said the man in his 40s is in stable condition.
Honolulu police have closed off Wyllie Street and Coelho Way for further investigation.
Information regarding the cause of the incident and identities of those involved is unknown at this time.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.