Maui’s Kyung Kim makes anticipated return home in Round one of 2021 Lotte Championship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first round of the 2021 Lotte Championship is in full swing at the Kapolei Golf Club.
The start of the tournament marks professional golf’s return to the “Second City”, along with the long-overdue homecoming for a Maui native.
Kyung Kim was born and raised on the Valley Isle before making the move to Arizona, now back in the 808, it’s a dream come true for the former Maui girl.
“It’s been awesome to come back, It’s been so long fourteen years, it’s been a long time so a lot has changed here and I’ve been visiting a lot of places so it’s been great it’s always great to start off my first tournament as a rookie in Hawaii.” Kim told reporters. “It’s just bringing back so many memories and I get to see a lot of good friends and family so it’s been great.”
In her return, Kim would finish round one three strokes under par, an impressive outing for the young golfer, who kept her cool knowing she was home while playing against some of the best in the world.
“Lots of good competition out there and just coming out here, it just kind of kept me a little bit more calm instead of like oh my god i’m playing with the best players in the world kind of freaking me out but its been good.” Kim said. “For me personally, I try not to look at the leader board, just try to play my own game, so I mean three under sixty nine was a pretty good score for me today, so hopefully I can get it tomorrow.”
After round one, Kim is currently tied for 26th place, while the United States’ Brittany Altomare is currently tied for the top spot on the day, after shooting eight under par.
Round two will determine who will make the cut going into the weekend, all rounds are set to be broadcast on the Golf Channel.
