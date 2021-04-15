In major milestone, more than 1 million doses of COVID vaccine administered in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has reached a major milestone in the race to vaccinate residents: 1 million doses have been administered in the state.
The state Department of Health said as of Thursday, 1,007,966 shots have gone into arms so far.
Approximately 33% of the state has received at least one shot.
Kauai is still leading other counties, with 42% of its residents vaccinated.
On Oahu, residents 50 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. According to Gov. David Ige, the DOH is still on track to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older by next week.
In all other counties, all residents 16 and older are eligible to get the vaccine.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.