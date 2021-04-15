LIST: Here’s where to find COVID vaccine registration sites across the state

LIST: Here’s where to find COVID vaccine registration sites across the state
Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | April 15, 2021 at 4:03 PM HST - Updated April 15 at 4:12 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beginning Monday, the state Health Department said it will expand vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older, meeting President Joe Biden’s mandate for states to do so.

As the state expands vaccine eligibility to residents, many health care providers will open vaccination registration for those in this age group.

Maui County, Hawaii County and Kauai County have already expanded vaccine eligibility to those 16 and up.

Currently, vaccine eligibility is only open to those age 50 and older on Oahu. Vaccine eligibility has also opened to a wider range of essential workers, including those who work at grocery stores, banks and construction.

Health officials said that although eligibility will be expanding to more residents, they also said the federal government will be sending fewer shots.

“There is going to be a vaccine for everybody. It’s just going to take a little time,” said Department of Health spokesperson Brooks Baehr.

Meanwhile, Hawaii has also reached a major milestone -- administering 1 million vaccines in the state.

Here is a list of where you can register:

Oahu

Kauai

Big Island

Maui

Lanai

Molokai

For more information on vaccination registration, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.