LIST: Here’s where to find COVID vaccine registration sites across the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beginning Monday, the state Health Department said it will expand vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older, meeting President Joe Biden’s mandate for states to do so.
As the state expands vaccine eligibility to residents, many health care providers will open vaccination registration for those in this age group.
Maui County, Hawaii County and Kauai County have already expanded vaccine eligibility to those 16 and up.
Currently, vaccine eligibility is only open to those age 50 and older on Oahu. Vaccine eligibility has also opened to a wider range of essential workers, including those who work at grocery stores, banks and construction.
Health officials said that although eligibility will be expanding to more residents, they also said the federal government will be sending fewer shots.
“There is going to be a vaccine for everybody. It’s just going to take a little time,” said Department of Health spokesperson Brooks Baehr.
Meanwhile, Hawaii has also reached a major milestone -- administering 1 million vaccines in the state.
Here is a list of where you can register:
- Adventist Health Castle: https://castlehealthgrouphawaii.com/covid-19-vaccination-75-1b/
- CVS/Long Drugs: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
- Hawaii Pacific Health: https://www.hawaiipacifichealth.org/hph-covid-19-updates/vaccine-update/
- Queen’s Health Systems Blaisdell Vaccination Clinic: https://covid.queens.org/blaisdell-criteria-attestation-form/
- Kaiser Permanente: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine
- Wilcox Medical Center in Lihue: http://hawaiipacifichealth.org/COVID19Vaccine
- Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waimea: https://kauai.hhsc.org/
- Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital in Kapaa: https://kauai.hhsc.org/
- CVS/Long Drugs: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
- Kaiser Permanente: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine
- Hilo Medical Center: https://www.hilomedicalcenter.org/covid-19-vaccine-sign-up-information/
- CVS/Long Drugs: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
- North Hawaii Commmunity Hospital: https://covid.queens.org/north-hawaii-vaccination/
- Kaiser Permanente: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine
- Maui Memorial Medical Center Clinic: https://www.mauihealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/
- Maui Health Kihei Vaccine Clinic: https://www.mauihealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/
- CVS/Long Drugs: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
- Kaiser Permanente: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine
Lanai
Molokai
- Queen’s Health Systems: https://covid.queens.org/molokai-vaccination/
- Kaiser Permanente: https://healthy.kaiserpermanente.org/hawaii/health-wellness/coronavirus-information/covid-vaccine
