Lighter winds and more showers heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance located east and northeast of the Big Island will maintain moderate to locally strong northeast winds through Thursday. The flow will weaken to light to moderate on Friday and continuing into the weekend. A series of bands of showers over the weekend is likely to descend onto the islands resulting to a boost in windward and mauka showers. A more typical east- northeast trade wind flow returns Saturday night and Sunday, at which point temperatures will be not be as cool. Humidity will be on the rise early next week as southeast winds take over.