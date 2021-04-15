HFD investigating 2-alarm blaze in Nanakuli

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a two-alarm blaze in Nanakuli on Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded just after 9 a.m. to Paakea Road and Hakimo Road.
According to fire officials on scene, the blaze appeared to have started in a barn, then spread to a Quonset hut.
Officials added the fire spread to electrical wires above, which sparked a small brush fire nearby. A small shed also collapsed.
Neighbors were able to contain the fire until HFD arrived.
Five residents managed to escape safely. No injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting.
HFD is expected to remain on scene for at least three more hours.
Paakea Road and Hakimo Road are blocked off while the investigation continues.
