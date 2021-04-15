Global warming’s extreme rains threaten Hawaii’s coral reefs

In this 2020 aerial photo provided by the Arizona State University's Global Airborne Observatory, runoff from the island of Molokai in Hawaii flows into the ocean. Recent flooding in Hawaii caused widespread and obvious damage. But extreme regional rain events that are predicted to become more common with global warming do not only wreak havoc on land, the runoff from these increasingly severe storms is also threatening Hawaii's coral reefs. (Global Airborne Observatory, Arizona State University via AP) (Source: Global Airborne Observatory/Global Airborne Observatory, Arizona State University)