Episode 57: Laughing in the Light with Jelayne Shelton

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the surface, she’s the hilarious Hawaii social media star who has a combined following of more than one million people. But Jelyane Shelton says her sense of humor actually originated in a dark place.
On this episode of ‘Muthaship,’ the mother of three reveals that she is a survivor of multiple suicide attempts. Knowing what it’s like to feel isolated and alone, Jelayne’s talent for making people laugh turned into a passion to help people feel better about themselves through funny videos.
Today, Jelayne is living a healthier life, both mentally and physically. She completed her first Honolulu Marathon at almost 300 pounds and has lost 150 pounds through a healthy diet and exercise ― and the support of family and friends. While social media is Jelayne’s main stage, she continues to assess the pros and cons and how to best juggle being there for her followers and being there for her family.
