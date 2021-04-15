DOH reports multiple COVID clusters associated with tourism and schools on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a new report, the state Department of Health released details regarding 21 emerging COVID clusters in Maui County, including cases within the tourism industry, places of worship and schools.
The cluster cases under investigation are based on reports from the last 14 days.
- Tourism industry: Seven clusters accounted for 93 total infections.
- Maui schools: Six clusters resulted in 48 COVID infections. Information regarding which schools with positive infections was not provided in the report.
- Cluster at King’s Cathedral in Kahului has risen to 90 infections. Seventy-five of the infections were associated with the location and 15 people contracted the virus through close contact.
Another cluster is also tied to an unnamed retail store where four unvaccinated individuals contracted the virus. Officials said they were in close contact and hugged while at work. The employer did not specify their mask policy.
State health officials recommend unvaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine for at least 10 days. DOH said that unvaccinated people who live in group homes or shelters are advised to quarantine for 14 days.
Meanwhile, the DOH is tracking seven clusters on Oahu, which resulted in 62 total infections. These clusters included cases at restaurants, educational settings and social gatherings.
Hawaii Island reported three clusters -- one each in an educational setting, a social gathering and a place of worship. These clusters have accounted for 57 total infections
Kauai County is the only county with no reports of cluster cases in the last 14 days.
View the full report below:
