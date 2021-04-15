City expands free COVID-19 testing to hotel industry workers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has expanded free COVID-19 testing to Oahu hotel industry workers on Thursday.
In an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium, the city will provide COVID testing kits at the Honolulu airport and at the Hawaiian Monarch Hotel in Waikiki.
At the sites, PCR tests will be available for all Oahu hotel industry workers. Test results will be processed and provided within six hours.
Those who register will be required to bring a valid government issued ID and a recent two-week pay stub as proof to the testing site.
Testing Sites:
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport near baggage claim 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Hawaiian Monarch Hotel in the upper lobby from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For a link to register for a COVID-19 test, click here.
