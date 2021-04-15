Chicago to release video of police officer fatally shooting 13-year-old

In Chicago, police said officers responded to an area of the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s West Side before dawn on the morning of the shooting after learning that gun shots had been detected in the area by a police-operated technology. The teen and a 21-year-old man fled on foot when confronted by police, and an officer shot the teen once in the chest following a foot chase during what the department described as an armed confrontation. Police said a handgun the boy had been carrying was recovered at the scene. The 21-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.