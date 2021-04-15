CBS show ‘Tough as Nails’ ends with Hawaii contestant in 2nd place

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The CBS show “Tough as Nails” ended its second season with a Hawaiian Electric Company employee battling for a $200,000 prize.
Cyril “Zeus” Ontai III, of Kapolei, finished second in Wednesday night’s finale after 10 weeks of grueling challenges.
While he fell short of the $200,000 grand prize, he won’t go home empty handed. He earned $9,200 in challenges throughout the show’s run.
“It’s been a huge eye-opener for me, especially. Only because, you know, I knew Hawaii was supportive, but the way they supported me this season was just above and beyond and Hawaii supports hard,” Ontai said.
Ontai thanks his family — his wife and two children — as well as his fans.
He told Hawaii News Now he’ll spend his winnings on his children and their future endeavors.
