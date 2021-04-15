Aloha Visitor Society of Hawaii warns potential cuts could eliminate program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-time program that’s helped tourists in need is now facing a funding crisis. The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii (VASH) says it won’t survive past the summer if proposed cuts become a reality.
The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii was founded in 1997 by the Honolulu Rotary Club when it realized that visitors had no aid organization. Now VASH says because of potential budget cuts, its organization could come to an end on July 1.
“Shock. I could not believe that our program which comes under visitor safety and security is at risk. We are in jeopardy of being eliminated,” said Jessica Lani Rich, president and CEO of VASH.
Rich has headed VASH for 16 years after spending four years as a volunteer. It’s an organization that helps helps visitors when bad things things happen including crime, emergencies and death.
“Not everybody can walk into an ICU room and hold the hand of a woman who’s on vacation while her husband drowns,” said Rich.
Rich has helped hundreds of visitors over the years. In 2019, VASH responded to a skydiving crash on the North Shore that left 11 people dead. Later that year, it helped grieving loved ones after a drunken driver plowed in a group of pedestrians in Kakaako.
Rich also recalls a child’s deaths from a hotel years ago.
“We had to watch the mother just mourn the loss of a child who fell off of a lanai,” said Rich.
“Any time an unfortunate situation happens to a visitor, we show up and we show our visitors that Hawaii cares,” she added.
Now the organization is facing a crisis of its own.
In 2020, it got $370,000 from the Hawaii Tourism Authority. That was slashed by a third to more $277,000 this year. Now the legislature is considering cuts for HTA’s Safety and Security Programs to refocus the agency on tourism marketing which HTA and VASH say would wipe out most of VASH’s funding.
“We see news stories about bad things that visitors do. I can tell you personally because I’m in the frontlines here in Waikiki. There are a lot of good visitors and I want to continue helping them. Yesterday, I was mourning. Today, I’m ready to have a plan of action to keep my program going,” she said.
Rich says she informed her staff of possible cuts when contacted by Hawaii News Now Tuesday. Lawmakers told HNN Wednesday they’re looking at funding VASH through a different agency. The bill to cut HTA funding is heading for negotiations between house and senate leaders.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.