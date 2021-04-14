Waitlist applications for Oahu public housing to open for low-income families

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Public Housing Authority is opening its Oahu Federal Public Housing waitlist and accepting online applications beginning Friday.
Housing may be available in multiple locations in Honolulu, Leeward and Central Oahu.
Officials said the public housing program was created to assist low-income families, the elderly and the disabled to afford decent, safe and sanitary housing.
HPHA said housing will be given based on a lottery/random selection policy. Following the closing of the waitlist, HPHA will accept all qualified applications and randomly assign a position number to be placed on the applicable waitlist.
The application period will be split into two sections and will be open for five days each period.
Online applications will be accepted from April 16 at 8 a.m. to April 20 at 4:30 p.m. for eligible applicants who meet the eligibility requirements for the following bedroom sizes:
- Honolulu Elderly (62 years and older or a person with a disability): 1-person studios
- Honolulu Family: 2-bedroom units (with immediate vacancies at the Towers of Kuhio Park)
- Leeward Family: 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units (with immediate vacancies at Waimaha Sunflower in Waianae)
Online applications will be accepted from April 23 at 8 a.m. to April 27 at 4:30 p.m. for eligible applicants who meet the eligibility requirements for the following bedroom sizes:
- Central Elderly (62 yrs and older or a person with a disability): 1-person studios (with immediate vacancies at Kupuna Home O Waialua)
- Central Family: 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units (with immediate vacancies at Wahiawa Terrace and Kauhale Nani)
