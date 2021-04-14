Valuable batteries stolen from radio tower, later sold on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Someone stole more than a dozen deep-cycle batteries from a crucial radio tower on Hawaii Island and now police are investigating.
The theft happened around April 7, according to police. A loss of signal was detected at the radio tower which is a part of a network that provides essential communication for emergency responders.
Investigators found 13 of the batteries were missing. They weigh about 200 pounds each and are valued at $300 a piece.
The tower was offline for about 10 hours before it was temporarily restored, and eventually brought back up to full power a day later.
Detectives found through community tips that the batteries were being sold in the Ka’u area of Hawaii Island.
Police want anyone with information on the theft, valued at $3,900. Whoever may be in possession of the batteries is also asked to come forward. Police can be reached at (808) 935-3311.
