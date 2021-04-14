Top-ranked UH men’s volleyball to honor six seniors in final home series against UC Irvine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 Rainbow Warriors volleyball team is back in Manoa this weekend for their final home series against UC Irvine — honoring a group of seniors that have made a huge impact on the court.
Seniors Rado Parapunov, Patrick Gasman, Colton Cowell, Gage Worsley, Jackson Van Eekeren and James Anastassiades will all be honored following Saturday’s second match against the Anteaters in the Traditional Hawaii way — albeit without 10,000 fans packed into Stan Sheriff Center.
All the members of this “senior” class have made their mark on the program, but two of the ‘Bows were given a second chance after their 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Rado Parapunov decided to return in 2021 and has since been lighting up the record books, just seven kills away to become 10th all-time in kills — Parapunov already leap-frogged to 11th place last weekend.
Along with Parapunov, Patrick Gasman came back for another run, Uncle Pat is also chasing records, 18 total blocks away to become Hawaii’s second all-time in blocks.
The Rainbow Warriors already locked up the Big West last weekend with a series sweep over CSUN and will look to complete an undefeated regular season — the first team to do so in program history.
The ‘Bows and the Anteaters face off in a two-match series this weekend — game one set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
