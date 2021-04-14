State House votes to suspend pay raises for government officials until 2023

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state House voted to pass a measure Tuesday that would postpone pay raises for state lawmakers, judges, the governor and his cabinet.
These government officials were scheduled to receive pay raises in July, but the the last minute amendment would block the raises until 2023.
“This is the right thing to do when we don’t have a minimum wage, we have a pandemic, we’ve got to be fiscally responsible. This is the right thing to do,” state Rep. Gene Ward said.
In a statement, Gov. David Ige said:
I fully support any action to suspend pay raises for myself, my cabinet, judges and legislators that were set to go into effect on July 1. I informed my cabinet months ago that I would not be taking the salary increase recommended by the Commission on Salaries, and I asked my cabinet to do the same. As public servants, it is our duty to do our part to help the state rebuild the economy, while keeping the health and safety of our community our top priority.
The bill now heads to the state Senate for a vote.
If the Senate does not pass the amendment, the pay raises will take place automatically.
