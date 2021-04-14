NTSB: Pilot’s ‘aggressive’ takeoff a major cause of Mokuleia plane crash that killed 11

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Transportation Safety Board investigators said a pilot’s “aggressive” takeoff contributed to a tragic plane crash on Oahu’s North Shore.
The 2019 plane crash in Mokuleia killed all 11 people onboard, which included the pilot and 10 passengers.
The aircraft had burst into flames after it crashed off Dillingham Airfield.
NTSB investigators said the pilot’s handling of the aircraft caused the twin-engine Beech King Air 65-A90 airplane to stall. This caused the pilot to lose control.
Officials said the pilot could not maneuver the plane at a low altitude, which resulted in the plane crash.
The aircraft was operated by the Oahu Parachute Center.
Investigators cited the pilot’s lack of training and experience in flying the plane as one of the causes of the crash.
The report also said that the aircraft was not suitable to fly because the airplane’s left wing was twisted, which was not repaired from an incident that happened three years earlier.
