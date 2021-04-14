Hillside stabilization to impact traffic on Kauai’s Kuhio Highway in Waikoko

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work to stabilize a slope along Kauai’s Kuhio Highway will result in lane closures starting this week.
Transportation officials say the temporary full closures in the Waikoko area will begin Wednesday and run through Saturday.
Between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on workdays, workers will shut down both lanes for 45 minutes intervals. After that, there will be 15 minute windows for motorists to pass through one lane.
Workers will be scaling the hillside to secure loose dirt and material in the area that is often hit hard by severe flooding and landslides.
Meanwhile, traffic continues to be limited to on Kuhio Highway at Mile Marker 1, the hill leading down to the Hanalei Bridge. A massive landslide cut off the route during severe weather last month.
The schedule for entry there is below:
Monday through Saturday
- Morning access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)
- Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays (Princeville side goes first)
- Wednesday afternoon access: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)
- Evening access: 5:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)
- (Note, afternoon access was planned around Hanalei School schedule)
Sunday and observed State Holidays
- 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Hanalei side goes first)
