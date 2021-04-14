Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID deaths; 72 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported two additional COVID fatalities on Wednesday and 72 new infections. The death toll from the virus in the islands now stands at 473.
Both of the new deaths are on Maui.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 30,980 cases. In the last 14 days, there have been 1,255 new cases in Hawaii.
Of the new cases Wednesday, 36 were on Oahu, 17 on Maui, and 15 on Hawaii Island. There were also four residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Meanwhile, Hawaii has administered 991,624 doses of the vaccine as of Tuesday.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 23,871 total cases
- 1,742 required hospitalization
- 813 cases in the last 14 days
- 370 deaths
- 2,604 total cases
- 110 required hospitalization
- 124 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,165 total cases
- 189 required hospitalization
- 309 cases in the last 14 days
- 46 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 199 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 9 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 996 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
