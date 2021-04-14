Forecast: Trade winds to ease before the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy northeast trade winds will prevail through Thursday, then ease into the light to moderate range Friday through Saturday as a band of moisture associated with a dissipated front moves in from the north. Windward shower coverage should trend up Friday night into Saturday as a band of moisture arrives. A warmer pattern is expected early next week as the trade winds shift to a more typical easterly direction on Sunday, then out of the east-southeast early next week.