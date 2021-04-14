Forecast: Trade winds to ease before the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy northeast trade winds will prevail through Thursday, then ease into the light to moderate range Friday through Saturday as a band of moisture associated with a dissipated front moves in from the north.
Windward shower coverage should trend up Friday night into Saturday as a band of moisture arrives.
A warmer pattern is expected early next week as the trade winds shift to a more typical easterly direction on Sunday, then out of the east-southeast early next week.
Today’s small northwest swell will slowly fade through tonight. A larger, short-period north swell will arrive by Friday morning.
Small south-facing shore surf will hold through Thursday. Distant, long-period swell energy from the southern hemisphere will provide a small bump to southern shoreline surf from Friday into the weekend.
