The city needs your help to pull off a lengthy Lei Day endeavor digitally

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Did you know that the world record for the longest lei isn’t held by Hawaii?
According to Guinness World Records, the longest fresh-flower lei or garland was made in Chennai, India by 120 volunteers on Jan. 2, 2012.
It measured 5.01 km, or 3.11 miles long, and was made up of some 80,000 colorful carnations.
With the pandemic pushing off the city’s traditional May Day festivities again in 2021, organizers are still looking for a way to celebrate. They want to unofficially take back the title — last held by Hawaii in 2008 with a one-mile long lei — by creating a lengthy virtual lei.
The city is asking interested lei makers to get creative and make lei with whatever materials they can.
Once the lei are made, post a photo of it to social media platforms using the hashtag: #LeiDayCelebration2021. In the caption, include the length of the lei without the ties, and the city will then tally up the measurements and hopefully beat the 3.11 mile-long record.
In place of the traditional lei day celebration on May 1, the Department of Parks and Recreation will also broadcast for the first time the investiture ceremony for the 2021 lei court. It will be made public on the department’s social media platforms.
For more information on the endeavor as well as opportunities to sign up for lei workshops, click here.
