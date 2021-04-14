Big Island man charged for allegedly tackling, sexually assaulting woman outdoors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man on Hawaii Island has been charged with sex assault after allegedly attacking a woman over the weekend.
Big Island police say 46-year-old James Michael Taylor tackled a woman and assaulted her when she went to check on a barking dog outside of her home.
It happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning in the Volcano area.
Court documents say during the assault, Taylor allegedly covered the 57-year-old victim’s mouth, preventing her from screaming for help. He also uttered to her that he grew up in the area and indicated she should’ve known who he was.
The victim reportedly recognized the suspect from a photo that had been circulated by the neighborhood watch because Taylor had been involved in several other disturbances in the area, documents also said.
After the victim managed to push Taylor off of her, police officers later said he was found sleeping in bushes nearby.
He was arrested and charged with four counts of sex assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of assault. His bail was set at $187,000. He remains in custody at the East Hawaii detention center.
