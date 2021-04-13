Wahiawa’s Gwen Maeha honored to represent Hawaii on Nebraska’s National Champion bowling team

Maeha and her Cornhusker teammates took on Arkansas State in the best of seven-games, using the Baker Format Maeha would bowl the second and seventh frame of each contest. After dropping the first game to the Red Wolves, the Huskers stormed back to take the next four matches and take back the Natty for the first time since 2015 — their fifth title in school history — a sweet reward for Big Red after traversing through the complexities of a COVID-19 season.