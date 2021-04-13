UH looks for community donations to improve campus field ahead of football games

UH looks for community donations to improve campus field ahead of football games
T.C. Ching Athletic Complex, UH Manoa (Source: UH Manoa)
By HNN Staff | April 12, 2021 at 7:20 PM HST - Updated April 12 at 7:20 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is launching a fundraising campaign in their efforts to bring back football games to the Manoa campus.

The university is seeking to raise $6 million so they can upgrade the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on lower campus.

The school is brining back home games starting in September after issues arose with Aloha Stadium as a venue.

[Read more: In blistering letter, UH officials condemn school’s financial relationship with Aloha Stadium]

Improvements the university is seeking includes adding more seats, a new scoreboard and game clocks, along with a press box.

To donate, click here. The home opener is set for Sept. 4 against Portland State.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.