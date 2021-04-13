UH looks for community donations to improve campus field ahead of football games

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is launching a fundraising campaign in their efforts to bring back football games to the Manoa campus.
The university is seeking to raise $6 million so they can upgrade the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on lower campus.
The school is brining back home games starting in September after issues arose with Aloha Stadium as a venue.
Improvements the university is seeking includes adding more seats, a new scoreboard and game clocks, along with a press box.
The home opener is set for Sept. 4 against Portland State.
