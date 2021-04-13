Trade Wind Weather: Sunshine with some breezy windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s going to be a great week of weather; moderate northeasterly trade winds which means sunshine with a typical pattern of windward and mauka showers will prevail Tuesday through Thursday, with an increase in showers possible over some areas Friday and Saturday. Overall for the rest of us.
A moderate, shorter-period north swell expected Thursday may persist through next weekend. Lighter than normal trade winds will keep surf small along east facing shores through mid-week. The north swell will wrap in to some east facing shores later in the week. Swells from distant southern hemisphere storms will produce small to moderate surf along south facing shores.
