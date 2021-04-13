Just 3 Hawaii public schools are still on full distance learning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - New statistics from the state Department of Education show just three Hawaii public schools are still doing full distance learning.
Those campuses are Lanai High and Elementary, Maui Waena Intermediate and Pahoa High and Intermediate on Hawaii Island.
Most schools are doing some form of in-person and distance learning.
But full, daily in-person learning is only available at 64 Hawaii elementary schools, one high school, one middle school, and four campuses with a mix of elementary, middle and high school students.
The state has 257 schools in all.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.