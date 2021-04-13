Internment or incarceration? Why words matter to describe the Japanese American wartime experience

Hanako Wakatsuki, the first superintendent of Oahu’s Honouliuli National Historic Site, has officially started in her new role. It’s one of the first steps needed to begin redeveloping the site and start telling the story of all those who spent time at the camp and 15 others like it in Hawaii. At the same time, there’s a push to move away from historic terms that misstate the wartime experience of Japanese Americans. To learn more about the Wakatsuki, including her family history, perspectives and hopes for Honouliuli, click here.