Hawaii reports 64 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 64 new COVID cases on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 30,909.
There were no additional fatalities reported. The death toll from COVID in Hawaii stands at 471.
Of the new cases Tuesday, 39 were on Oahu, 18 on Maui, and six on Hawaii Island. There was also one resident diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 1,277 new cases in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, Hawaii has administered 973,793 doses of the vaccine as of Monday. About 32% of all Hawaii residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 23,836 total cases
- 1,738 required hospitalization
- 818 cases in the last 14 days
- 370 deaths
- 2,589 total cases
- 110 required hospitalization
- 126 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 3,148 total cases
- 188 required hospitalization
- 322 cases in the last 14 days
- 44 deaths
- 111 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 199 total cases
- 9 required hospitalization
- 10 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 992 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
