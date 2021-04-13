Hawaii reports 64 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

The state website says tests have actually gone up in the last two month, but so have the case counts. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | April 13, 2021 at 12:09 PM HST - Updated April 13 at 12:09 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 64 new COVID cases on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 30,909.

There were no additional fatalities reported. The death toll from COVID in Hawaii stands at 471.

Of the new cases Tuesday, 39 were on Oahu, 18 on Maui, and six on Hawaii Island. There was also one resident diagnosed out-of-state.

In the last 14 days, there have been 1,277 new cases in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, Hawaii has administered 973,793 doses of the vaccine as of Monday. About 32% of all Hawaii residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 23,836 total cases
  • 1,738 required hospitalization
  • 818 cases in the last 14 days
  • 370 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,589 total cases
  • 110 required hospitalization
  • 126 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 3,148 total cases
  • 188 required hospitalization
  • 322 cases in the last 14 days
  • 44 deaths

Lanai

  • 111 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 1 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 34 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 199 total cases
  • 9 required hospitalization
  • 10 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 992 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

