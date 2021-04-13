Forecast: Sunshine with some breezy windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s going to be a great week of weather — moderate, northeasterly trade winds, which means sunshine with a typical pattern of windward and mauka showers will prevail Tuesday through Thursday, with an increase in showers possible over some areas Friday and Saturday.
A moderate, shorter-period north swell expected Thursday may persist through next weekend.
Lighter-than-normal trade winds will keep surf small along east-facing shores through mid-week.
The north swell will wrap in to some east-facing shores later in the week.
Swells from distant southern hemisphere storms will produce small to moderate surf along south-facing shores.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.