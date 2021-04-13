Federal agencies recommend ‘pause’ on J&J vaccine; Longs to cancel appointments

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FDA and CDC are recommending pausing use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as agencies investigate a rare blood clot.
The federal health agencies said this is an incredibly rare, but serious occurrence. The concern surrounds six cases of blood clots.
All cases involved women between the ages of 18 to 48.
Both the FDA and CDC issued a statement saying they are “recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.”
Local clinics are already taking action.
In a statement, CVS/Longs Drugs said it will immediately pause using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and it will be reaching out to all customers who were scheduled to receive the shot, to let them know their appointment is being canceled. The company said it will follow up to reschedule.
Nearly 7 million people in the nation have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and right now, there are only those six known cases of these severe clots.
This announcement came early Tuesday morning.
Hawaii News Now reached out to the Department of Health here in Hawaii to see how the announcement will affect vaccinations here but has not received a response.
According to DOH, the state is already only getting 2,600 doses this week compared to the 21,300 doses it got last week because of a manufacturing error that caused that affected 15 million doses.
The DOH said Monday it recommends that folks make appointments this week if they are eligible before it expands opportunities for vaccination to those 16 and up on Oahu.
