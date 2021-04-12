Youth sports on Oahu can officially resume with COVID-19 restrictions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Youth sports on Oahu can officially resume starting Monday, a long-awaited date for many parents and children.
Outdoor organized sports are now allowed to begin as part of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s revised Tier 3 guidelines. This includes baseball, soccer football, volleyball, basketball and other similar sports.
Leagues are allowed to begin, but they will need a permit from the city.
The move has many youth leagues on the island gearing up for a brand new season while trying to follow the mayor’s new set of rules.
But for the kids, the chance to get back on the field is what it’s all about.
Participants must follow specific COVID-19 protocols, including wearing face masks and maintaining proper social distancing.
Spectators are also not allowed near the field or court, and there can be no socializing, meaning no potlucks or gatherings.
Indoor sports are not allowed yet.
Outdoor adult leagues are set to start April 19.
