Wahine softball get road series victory over Cal Poly

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team took a road-series win over Cal Poly this weekend — taking the series three games to one.
The Wahine took Friday’s game one in impressive fashion with a combined 16 hits to give them the 10-6 victory. Dallas Millwood and Brittnee Rossi had three hits each, while Bree Soma notched a home run and three RBIs — pitcher Jetta Nannen got the win on the mound, giving up nine hits and five runs in 4.2 innings before getting relieved.
In the Friday finale, Hawaii would also coming out on top, holding off an attempted comeback by Cal Poly to get the 11-9 victory — pitcher Ashley Murphy was credited with the win, allowing five runs and five hits.
Saturday was also a rubber match with the Mustangs, with the Wahine taking game one thanks to Jetta Nannen’s shutout, allowing only four hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
The ‘Bows could not complete the sweep, Cal Poly taking the series finale with a final score, 6-5.
UH moves to 9-8 on the season, returning home next week for a three-game series against UC Riverside — game one set for Friday at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
