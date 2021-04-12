UH beach volleyball falls to Cal Poly in final home series of the season

The Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team would fall to Cal Poly this weekend in the Hawaii’s final home series of the season. (Source: Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen | April 11, 2021 at 6:44 PM HST - Updated April 11 at 6:44 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team would fall to Cal Poly this weekend in the Hawaii’s final home series of the season.

In Friday’s first match up the Mustangs would get the best of the Wahine to capture a 3-2 victory at the T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

In Saturday’s doubleheader, the BeachBows would get the series finale split over Cal Poly, The Mustangs getting match one with a final score of 4-1, while the Wahine would finish the night with an impressive 5-0 victory over the Mustangs on senior night.

Seniors Pani Napoleon and Harlee Kekauoha went out in still have to sweep, getting honored for their impact on the sand.

The BeachBows are now 8-7 on the season.

