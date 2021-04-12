At a time of strong community need, Hawaii Foodbank names new president and CEO

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At a time of strong community need, the Hawaii Foodbank has named Amy Miller Marvin as its next president and CEO.
Marvin most recently served as senior vice president and chief operating officer at Bishop Museum.
She will take on her new role May 1.
“I am extremely proud of what I achieved at Bishop Museum and look forward to bringing my experience and skill set to Hawaii Foodbank to help end hunger in Hawaii,” Marvin said.
“Consistent access to quality, nutritious food is a fundamental human right. I am deeply committed to being a part of the solution and helping make a meaningful, positive impact in the lives of people in Hawaii.”
Hawaii Foodbank Board Chair David Herndon called Marvin a “natural fit for the position.”
“Her extensive leadership experience in nonprofit operations, financial management, fundraising, strategic planning and organizational development as well as her thorough understanding of Hawaii and its unique challenges will serve the organization well,” he said.
Marvin takes over as the food bank continues to see significant need in the community.
