Thunderstorms possible over parts of the state today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A slow moving disturbance will maintain unsettled conditions over the eastern half of the state today. Northeasterly trade winds will gradually strengthen over Kauai and Oahu today, while lighter winds and lingering instability maintain chances for spotty showers and thunderstorms across Maui County and the Big Island. Moderate northeasterly trade winds and a typical pattern of windward and mauka showers will prevail Tuesday through Thursday, with an increase in showers possible over some areas Friday and Saturday.