No. 1 Rainbow Warriors Volleyball take Big West Regular season title with sweep over CSUN

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top ranked Rainbow Warriors took home the outright Big West Conference regular season title with a sweep over Cal State Northridge.
The ‘Bows got off to a hot start in match one, downing the Matadors 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 on Friday night.
Leading the way for UH was Rado Parapunov and his game-high 17 kills with 8 digs, while Maui’s Colten Cowell added 13 kills, three assists and six digs coming off of a lower leg injury.
In Saturday’s finale, the Hawaii would sweep CSUN in three straight sets thanks to another big game from “Rocket” Rado who notched a game-high 15 kills — finishing the weekend as the program’s 11th-all time in career kills.
The ‘Bows move to a perfect 13-0 to clinch the Big West title for the first time since joining the Big West in 2018.
The Rainbow Warriors return to Manoa next week to close out the 2021 regular season with a two-game series against UC Irvine — game one set for Friday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports
