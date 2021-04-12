Forecast: Thunderstorms possible over parts of the state today

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A slow-moving disturbance will maintain unsettled conditions over the eastern half of the state today.
Northeasterly trade winds will gradually strengthen over Kauai and Oahu today, while lighter winds and lingering instability maintain chances for spotty showers and thunderstorms across Maui County and the Big Island.
Moderate northeasterly trade winds and a typical pattern of windward and mauka showers will prevail Tuesday through Thursday, with an increase in showers possible over some areas Friday and Saturday.
A small northwest swell will peak tonight, then subside through Wednesday night. A moderate, shorter-period north swell expected Thursday may persist through next weekend.
Lighter-than-normal trade winds will keep surf small along east-facing shores through mid-week. The north swell will wrap in to some east-facing shores later in the week.
Swells from distant southern hemisphere storms will produce small to moderate surf along south-facing shores.
