Forecast: Still a chance for spotty downpours, thunder for eastern half of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unstable conditions will keep a chance of locally heavy showers and thunderstorms overnight into Monday for the eastern half of the state while northeast trade winds rebuild for the western half. Nighttime land breezes over Maui County and the Big Island will keep most of the possible shower activity onshore, but spotty downpours could redevelop during daytime heating on Monday.
An upper trough that’s causing the unsettled weather will move to the east of the state by Tuesday, allowing drier and more stable trade wind conditions to return. The northeast winds will also mean lower dew points, so it will once again feel cooler than usual. The trades may back off again near the end of the week as a decaying front approaches from the north.
In surf, a small west-northwest swell is expected to peak Monday, with a moderate shorter period north-northeast swell later in the week. East shores will remain small for the first part of the week, but will then trend upward with returning trades and the north-northeast swell energy. An incoming long period south-southwest swell will boost surf heights along south-facing shores Monday and Tuesday.
