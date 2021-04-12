Baseball ‘Bows get road series win over UC Riverside

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team got a much needed series victory over UC Riverside on the road this weekend.
The ‘Bows would take the opening game on Friday night with a final score of 7-5. Hawaii was down 5-1 in the fourth inning, but would rally with 6 late inning runs to take the win from the Highlanders — Ace Aaron Davenport gave up five runs with eight hits and two walks.
In Saturday’s double header, Hawaii dominated, taking both games to get the sweep and secure the series victory.
In game one, the ‘Bows would down Riverside 7-0 thanks to a committee of Warriors getting hits and runs. Freshman Austin Teixeira got the win on the mound for Hawaii, throwing six scoreless innings with two walks and two strikeouts.
Game two was the Kole Kaler show, who completed the cycle to give UH the 13-4 victory to cap off the day — pitcher Logan Pouelsen got the start at pitcher, but was pulled after allowing two runs, six hits and two walks in three innings.
After a strong outing on Saturday, the ‘Bows were silenced to fall to UC Riverside in the series finale. Hawaii would have no hits through seven innings, with pitcher Li’i Pontes getting taking the loss after giving up 10 hits and four runs in 3.1 innings with two strikeouts.
Up next the Rainbow Warriors go back to Les Murakami Stadium for a four-game series against Cal State Bakersfield — game one is set for Friday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
