Unsettled weather, maybe thunderstorms moving in for Sunday

A potent upper disturbance is forecast to pass over the islands Sunday, increasing the potential for a few thunderstorms and maybe a locally heavy downpour or two. The greatest threat for thunderstorm activity will be during the peak heating hours Sunday, especially for Molokai through the Big Island. Cold mid-level temperatures could also result in periodic snow showers for Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island, and even Haleakala on Maui, down to about 9,500 feet.