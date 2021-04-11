Police surround Kahala hotel following reports of armed man barricading himself in room

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A heavy police presence has converged on the Kahala Hotel & Resort on Saturday night following reports that an armed man has barricaded himself in a room.
There have been reports of shots fired.
Guests and staff at the hotel are sheltering in place as authorities assess the situation.
Rex Jakobovits told Hawaii News Now he is in the ballroom at the hotel, where about 100 people are on lockdown. He said the situation is very tense and that some people are crying.
Additional details on the situation were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
