Motorcyclist dies on Hawaii Island following crash on Highway 11

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man died following a motorcycle crash Saturday night.
Hawaii Island police identified him as 60-year-old Ray Allen Riveira Sr.
The crash happened in the Ka’u District on Highway 11 near the 68.5 mile marker. Officers were called out to the crash just before 5:15 p.m.
An investigation revealed Riveira was heading east when he drove off the right shoulder of the road and went down an embankment. On the way down, he hit several rocks, according to police.
Riveira was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.
Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
This marks Hawaii Island’s eighth traffic fatality of the year compared to six this time last year.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.