House fire displaces 4 on Molokai, results in $180,000 in damage

MOLOKAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents of a home on Molokai were displaced by a fire that ignited just before noon Saturday.
Fire officials said flames broke out at the home along Mo’omomi Avenue in the Ho’olehua area.
Several units arrived on scene to find the single-story home fully engulfed in flames. It took them about half an hour to get the fire under control.
Two of the four residents were home at the time. They were able to make it out safely, and no injuries were reported.
Officials tallied the damage at $120,000 to the building, and $60,000 to its contents. The home is considered a total loss.
The cause was preliminarily determined as accidental. The American Red Cross is aiding those displaced.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.