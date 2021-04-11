Helping struggling individuals off the street, Kalaeloa tiny homes project nearing completion

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tiny homes project in Leeward Oahu is quickly moving forward with hopes of addressing a small portion of the houseless crisis.
More than a hundred volunteers showed up Saturday to the Kauhale Tiny homes initiative. The project has so far created 36 small dwellings next to the U.S. Vets Homeless shelter in Kalaeloa.
Land for the project was provided by the City and County of Honolulu, but the driving force behind the construction of the homes came from Home Aid, a group of local developers.
[Read a previous report: New tiny home community for the homeless now under construction in Kalaeloa]
Lt. Gov. Josh Green was among the volunteers in attendance, praising the style of homes that will help get a roof over the heads of struggling individuals.
“It gives them space, it gives them security, it gives them a way to get better in their lives. It’s amazing,” Lt. Gov. Green said.
The pandemic delayed the project, but after Saturday’s landscaping effort and some other finishing touches, the homes should be move-in ready in close to six weeks.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.